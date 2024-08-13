Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy made his preseason debut with the team this weekend, but now it sounds like he’ll be sidelined for at least a little while with soreness in his knee.

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed that J.J. McCarthy informed the team’s medical of soreness in his right knee, and the team is holding him out from practice as a precaution.

“Out of precaution we’re going to continue an evaluation on him and get some more testing done,” O’Connell said according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “[He is a] very important player, obviously, so we want to make sure we’re smart before he participates, making sure we have a good understanding of where he’s at.”

McCarthy made his preseason debut with the team this week, playing 30 snaps in which he went 11 for 17 for 188 through the air yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

O’Connell said that before his injury, McCarthy was set to receive more reps with the first-team offense during practice, but those plans have obviously changed a bit now that he will be sidelined with an injury.

We’ll have to see how long McCarthy is sidelined with the injury this preseason.

