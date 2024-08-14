Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few days ago, Minnesota Vikings rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy looked impressive in his preseason debut with the team and seemed set to compete for the starting job this upcoming season. But now, he will be sidelined for the entire 2024 NFL season.

Earlier this week, J.J. McCarthy was sidelined for soreness in his knee, which turned out to be a torn meniscus. While the injury was expected to sideline him for multiple weeks at leas, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network now reports that after surgery on his knee, McCarthy will now be out for the remainder of the NFL season.

“#Vikings first-round QB JJ McCarthy underwent a full meniscus repair this morning and is out for the 2024 season, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.The repair, done by Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics, gives McCarthy the best chance at a long, successful career,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

#Vikings first-round QB JJ McCarthy underwent a full meniscus repair this morning and is out for the 2024 season, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The repair, done by Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics, gives McCarthy the best chance at a long, successful career. pic.twitter.com/t5e5LCvpwU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

Obviously, this is horrible news for McCarthy as his rookie season is ending before it even got started, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Man, that is just BRUTAL for the kid and for the #Vikings. Good news is that he is a hard worker and will no doubt make the most of the year of not playing to take the reins fully in 2025. https://t.co/ShzwggWSEE — Jeff Mans (@Jeff_Mans) August 14, 2024

“Gives the best chance at a long career” is not how you want people talking about your rookie QB https://t.co/l5pXKCFhCL — Andy (@AndySGallagher) August 14, 2024

This is awful. J.J. will come back stronger https://t.co/Nt82uYy54M — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) August 14, 2024

This is the worst day of my life https://t.co/tlGqFqyla6 — Michael Grier (@OleGriersy) August 14, 2024

McCarthy will have to wait until next year to make his regular season debut.

[Ian Rapoport]