The Kansas City Chiefs are doing their best to fend off the Buffalo Bills for the number one overall seed in the NFL. The Chiefs’ next step toward clinching the coveted first-round bye comes on Christmas day against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, players and fans may not be able to focus on the game entirely, as a death has shaken up the community.

Former player Jimmy Wilkerson was reportedly found dead earlier this month after suffering a heart attack at only 43 years of age.

Jimmy Wilkerson, who helped lead Paul Pewitt to a state football championship in 1998 before playing at Oklahoma and in the NFL, died at 43.https://t.co/zeziXmK7V2 — Tyler Paper Sports (@etfinalscore) December 17, 2024

Fans reacted to the tragic news on social media.

“RIP Brother! Gone way too soon. Jimmy was one of the good guys. Prayers to his wife, 4 kids, family, and friends,” one person who misses him dearly wrote on Twitter.

“Wow we definitely remember jimmy RIP and prayers for his family,” another fan added.

“Man, this is sad. Met him a few years ago at a DII National Championship game. Nicest guy ever. RIP and consoling thoughts to his wife and kids,” one fan added.

“It broke my heart when I was told my guy Jimmy Wilkerson passed. Sooner Nation we lost a good one & this [expletive] seems so unreal! RIP my guy,” another fan added.

Hopefully, Wilkerson’s loved ones get the time and space they need to heal.