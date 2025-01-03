Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Jets will host one of the most sought-after head coaches in football, professional or college. The Jets will be hosting former Ohio State legend, three-time Super Bowl champion, and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported the news that the Jets will bring the former Patriot in for an interview.

“The Jets will interview Mike Vrabel at the facility today,” Rosenblatt wrote on X.

The #Jets will interview Mike Vrabel at the facility today. Over the last five months, I spent extensive time with Vrabel as he worked for the Browns. He reflected on his Titans tenure — and opened up about what he wants next. Inside his “gap year”: https://t.co/zUXIVRrdoV — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 3, 2025

Vrabel hasn’t coached since the Tennessee Titans let him go following the 2023 season. He took the Titans to the playoffs in three consecutive years, including two first-place finishes in the AFC South.

At the time, that was enough for him to get some serious recognition. Vrabel was one of the hottest coaching candidates in the league. Ohio State fans have become enamored with him as well, even amid all the hullabaloo.

That said, Vrabel skidded and finished 13-21 in his final two seasons with the Titans. He joined the Cleveland Browns as a consultant this season, but didn’t take any actual coaching jobs.

It’s safe to say he’s cleared for takeoff now. Time will tell to see if New York will make a move and decide to hire the former New England legend.

