The New York Jets are hard on the hunt for the right voice to bring some stability to the franchise. Many hoped that legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be able to be that voice, but in his first full season playing for the team, it became evident that would not be the case.

Rodgers led the team to a 5-12 record and was constantly involved in spats with the media. The season resulted in the removal of head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of the campaign.

Now, the Jets have taken the final step with one of their candidates, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Jets now have completed an interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for their head coaching position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media, and many could not (believe) the Jets even took the time to interview Hafley considering how poor the Packers defense performed this season.

“Jets interviewing all these randoms is pretty much what you’d expect from the jets,” one fan added.

“This one might an interesting choice as well. Still think it will be the other guy that nobody wants,” another fan added.

“Tune in next week when we interview this year’s winning coach from the New Jersey High School State Championship for our head coaching job,” one person wrote.

“They have interviewed so many people that I’m expecting a call any second now,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Jets actually hire Hafley.