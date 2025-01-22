Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has gone horribly thus far. In Rodgers’s first season with the New York Jets, he went down for the season after rupturing his Achilles in the first game of the year.

Although he played in every game this year, the Jets weren’t better off for it. New York went 5-12 on the season, failing to reach the playoffs, while Rodgers had arguably the worst season of his storied career.

Head coach Robert Saleh was relieved of his duties mid-season and was replaced by interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. After a wide search for the next voice to lead the franchise, the Jets have found their guy, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“He’s home: The (Jets) have a deal for Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach, sources say, as the former NYJ first-rounder lands with his old team. A move now celebrated by countless Jets legends, the (Lions) DC was the team’s top choice. He’s thanked the (Saints)and accepted NYJ,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“I wonder if A.Rodgers makes him the fall guy for this upcoming season,” one fan wrote on Twitter

“Defensive minded head coach is what got them into this mess in the first place,” added one fan.

“Let’s see: The Jets hire a prominent defensive coordinator from a Super Bowl contending team. They just hired Robert Saleh again,” added another fan.

“Fire a defensive coordinator who excelled , just to hire another one who was less successful?” one person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Glenn ends up being the right guy for the job.