Sitting at 2-4 on the season, the New York Jets need to get back on track in a hurry to keep their chances alive at contending in the AFC. And on Sunday ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they got some overwhelmingly positive news regarding disgruntled edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Reddick has been in the midst of a lengthy holdout dating back to this offseason after the team opted not to give him a long-term extension.

The two-time Pro Bowler has not yet seen the field for the Jets this season after the organization traded a third-round pick for him offseason. But that holdout will now be coming to an end at the perfect time for Jets fans.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reddick reached an agreement with the Jets on an adjusted contract that will see him ending his holdout and reporting to the team on Monday. As far as a potential contract extension, Schefter reported that Reddick’s agent Drew Rosenhaus is working on a potential long-term deal with the Jets.

If the Jets are going to turn things around, Reddick will likely need to get up to speed quickly and play a significant role for them.

Reddick will not be active for the team’s incredibly important matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. But beyond that, he should play an incredibly big role on a Jets defense that was already quite formidable before his return.

