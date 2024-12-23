Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised head coach Mike McCarthy after the game, he refused to get into another conversation.

Whether Dallas decides to retain McCarthy is something everyone in the NFL is watching. He’s appeared to be on the hot seat, especially after the Cowboys’ debilitating playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last season.

The Cowboys sputtered this season, leading many to think McCarthy may be done soon enough. Jones didn’t commit to the head coach after the game as he tabled discussions for later on.

“All I can say is what a good job, how good a job he’s doing,” he said via NFL.com. “Don’t have thoughts that I would share as to anything about what we do … after we’re through playing this year.”

Jones shared kind words and praise for his team and McCarthy following their 26-24 win over the Bucs in Arlington Sunday night.

“Proud of those guys. They wouldn’t give it up out there. So I’m real, real proud of them,” Jones said. “And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that.”