The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an impressive 3-1 start, but they’ve been decimated by injuries in the early part of the NFL season.

First, it was the Steelers’ offensive line that couldn’t catch a break, and now another offensive position group is going to be shorthanded against the Steelers’ upcoming marquee game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reported on Thursday that running backs Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson would both be unavailable on Sunday.

Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson ruled out for the Steelers. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 4, 2024

Fans on social media reacted to the news that the Steelers would be even more short-handed on Sunday.

“If Najee dont get 100 yards bench him when Jaylen and CP are healthy. The amount of stars missing on the Cowboys defense is something they are gonna have to take advantage of. No Brandin Cooks so the secondary really has to contain Ceedee Lamb. He concerns me, but 31-17 Steelers,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Of course they are, would have been a game for them against the 30th ranked run defense,” a fan added.

“Incredibly terrible news. Would have meant defeating loss before kickoff even started last year. Good thing we have a real QB1 now,” someone said.

“Excellent, I was hoping to watch Najee run directly into the back of his own linemen 14x,” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers adapt to being so thin on the offensive side of the ball.