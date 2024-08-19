Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was pleased with the performance of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels during his preseason appearance on Saturday, but there was one thing about the performance that left him rather unhappy – his refusal to slide and avoid contact.

During the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Jayden Daniels had a 13-yard run, but he took a hit at the end of the play instead of sliding down safely. This marked the second time this preseason that Daniels has allowed himself to take a hit instead of sliding down safely, and Dan Quinn was clearly not happy about it.

During his postgame press conference, Daniels revealed that the play left him “in trouble again with the head coach” as he explained that Quinn was calling for him to slide down on the play.

“It’s a constant battle between me and him,” Daniels said according to John Keim of ESPN. “It’s a fine line, knowing when to take your chances and get down. I didn’t think a lot of people were behind me. After I got tackled, he was on the sideline like, ‘Get down, get down!’ That’s our little joke we have going on.”

Clearly, Quinn just wants to protect his quarterback – especially in a preseason game.

[Pro Football Talk]