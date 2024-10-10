Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are humming, having won three games in a row after a rough 0-2 start.

The Ravens’ success has been in large part thanks to the success of their two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ next game is against the Washington Commanders, whose offense is helmed by another electrifying quarterback, rookie Jayden Daniels. The two pass throwers weren’t afraid to discuss one another.

According to The Spun, Daniels was asked how he felt about being compared to Jackson.

“I don’t like when people try to compare me to Lamar,” Daniels answered.

“We’re two different players. I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such-and-such…For me it’s just, go out there and try to be unique and try to be different from everybody. Appreciate what they do because you can always learn from other quarterbacks in the league. I’m not closed-minded.”

Jackson appears to agree with the sentiment.

“[Daniels] is his own player, he’s his own man, at the end of the day. We’re just trying to make a name for ourselves, not anyone else, so I agree with that — definitely,” he said, via The Spun.

It’s clear Jackson isn’t interested in having anyone compared to him, especially rookies who are new to the big stage.

