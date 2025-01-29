Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce will tell you that he will root for the Eagles in just about every scenario possible. But when his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is involved, it is a bit of a different story.

The Kelce brothers of course faced off against one another in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 where Travis’s Chiefs of course came out on top.

Now that the two teams are facing off in a rematch in Super Bowl LIX two years later, one would expect that maybe Jason would want to see his Eagles get their revenge. After all, Travis Kelce already has three Super Bowl championships to hang his hat on.

Jason Kelce discussed his allegiances ahead of the big game on Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights Podcast, revealing that while from a team perspective, he is always rooting for the Eagles, he will also never root against his brother.

“I’ll always root for my brother. That’s the reality of it,” Jason said. “Even though I’m decked out in Eagles gear, I’m always going to root for Travis.”

“Take that, Philly,” Travis responded.

Jason did then backtrack slightly, saying that he does still have relationships with Eagles players that he views as “extended family” much like Travis is to him. So he will still be rooting for the Eagles along with rooting for Travis.

“But there’s a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization, whether it’s players, coaches, people in the building, that feel like extended family to me. Especially my former linemen. Lane Johnson feels like a brother in a lot of ways. I’m rooting for those guys, too,” Jason said. “I’m rooting for Philadelphia, and I’m rooting for Travis Kelce. That’s the reality of it. No matter what, on gameday, I’m going to be happy for one of those sides. And I’m going to be sad for the other side.”

It’s fairly understandable why Jason would feel this mix of emotions leading up to the big game. He did play the entirety of his 13-year career in Philadelphia. And perhaps his greatest loss did come against his brother two years ago.

Still, it seems like family allegiance runs deeper than team allegiance at the end of the day for Jason Kelce. But either way, it will be a win-win for Jason when the two teams face off.