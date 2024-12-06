Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

For most NFL players, retiring from the league allows them to spend more time with their families. But it does not sound like that’s the case for Jason Kelce.

During the most recent episode of Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she was asked about whether or not Jason watches their three children while she films her podcast episodes.

In her response, Kylie revealed some pretty horrible news – she actually sees her husband less now than she did when he was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles due to his busy media schedule.

As a result, she has to schedule childcare to watch the children while she does things like her podcast.

“When I have to do something. Coaching, something for the Eagles Autism Foundation, something for the podcast, a doctor’s appointment even, I will schedule childcare. My husband could tell me 72 times that he will be in the house during the times when I have to leave it. I will still schedule childcare. And it is not a knock on my husband. My husband is busier now than he has ever been. I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football,” Kylie said.

Kylie said when Jason was playing football, his schedule was more set in stone than it is right now.

“We had a set schedule then. Now, it’s an absolute free-for-all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. And so, I just make sure that I am covered. And if that means that he’s at the house and someone else is there just to make up the difference, then that’s what we have going on. He will not be watching the kids. He’s not watching them right now. I think he’s doing meetings,” Kylie said.

This season, Jason has joined the set of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown studio pregame show for their Monday Night Football broadcasts. On top of that, he has his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce in addition to several endorsement deals, commercials, and public appearances.

Clearly, stepping away from football did not make things easier for the family.

However, it sounds like they are able to make things work.

