Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce was involved in a viral altercation after he retaliated and smashed the phone of a man who used a homophobic slur about his brother, Travis. Kelce even used the slur back toward the man. But it does not sound like Kelce will be punished by ESPN, where he now works.

The incident occurred just outside of Penn State’s Beaver Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, which Jason Kelce attended after making an appearance on College GameDay that morning.

As Kelce was walking to the stadium, a fan approached him and criticized his brother’s relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift while using a homophobic slur.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a [homophobic slur] for dating Taylor Swift?” the heckler asked Jason.

Kelce responded by grabbing the heckler’s phone and smashing it on the ground. He then used the slur back at him.

“Who’s the [homophobic slur] now?” Kelce said.

According to a report from Front Office Sports on Tuesday, ESPN has decided not to punish Jason Kelce for the incident.

“ESPN is not punishing Kelce, who joined the cast of Monday Night Countdown this season, for slamming a fan’s phone to the ground after the male student used a homophobic slur to instigate the situation. Kelce then used the same slur in his reaction, which was caught on multiple videos that circulated throughout social media,” Front Office Sports reported on Tuesday.

While ESPN has decided not to punish Kelce, he is not totally cleared from trouble just yet.

According to TMZ Sports, police are now investigating the interaction.

“TMZ Sports has learned … the school’s Police and Public Safety agencies are investigating the viral interaction between the Philadelphia Eagles legend and a man who referred to his brother, Travis, as a homophobic slur … and the process is ‘ongoing,’” TMZ reported on Monday.

It’s not clear whether or not Kelce will face charges.

[Front Office Sports]