Things are trending the wrong way for the New England Patriots.

After an enormous upset win on the road over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Patriots have yet to record another win. New England fell to 1-3 on Sunday after a 30-13 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

A lot of Sunday’s blame has been attributed to starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who did not have a very impressive stat line. Brissett finished the contest 19-of-32 for only 168 yards and an interception to go along with one touchdown pass.

However, it doesn’t look like the Patriots are turning away from the veteran, despite first-round pick Drake Maye waiting in the wings.

According to league insider Ian Rapoport, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is sticking with Brisset.

“Jacoby is 100% our starter, and that’s how we’re going to look at this going forward,” Mayo said, per Rapoport on Twitter.

It’s an interesting situation. The Patriots clearly aren’t ready to compete yet, but eventually, they’ll have to see what their highly touted rookie has and if it’s enough to build a dynasty with. It’s a tough situation for Mayo, who is in his first year on the job after replacing legendary coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots’ next game is against the Miami Dolphins, and if Brisset continues to struggle he may force Mayo’s hand.

