Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was given a fine by the NFL this week, and he clearly does not think that he deserved it.

Chase was fined $31,599 by NFL this week as a result of an altercation with officials during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Late in the game, Chase was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct when he screamed at an official after what he felt was a pass interference penalty on the Chiefs went uncalled.

“It’s just simply abusive language toward a game official,” referee Alex Kemp said after the game according to The Athletic.

“The simple answer is profanity used by grown men versus direct, personal abusive language toward a game official. That’s the line. When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen.”

The league deemed that Chase verbally abused the officials, but he clearly disagreed.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Chase made it clear that he did not agree with the fine.

“How i get fined for not doing nothing g ?” Chase said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Chase’s complaint understandably sparked quite a few reactions on social media.

“NFL= No Fun League,” one fan said in a post on X.

“They salty you’re HIM!” another fan said.

“NFL is soft that’s why,” another fan quipped.

“Fined for being the best In the league. They gonna rack em up until you get paid,” another fan added.

“They want to bring down the WR1. Ignore the obstacles,” another person said.

Clearly, Chase was frustrated with the decision.

[The Athletic, Ja’Marr Chase]