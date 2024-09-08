Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason noise around Justin Jefferson and the Cincinnati Bengals has been impossible to ignore this offseason. The Bengals’ star wide receiver wants a contract extension and to be paid accordingly after establishing himself as one of the most dominant forces in the league in his first three seasons.

Chase did not participate in offseason workouts, training camp, or preseason practices and only recently returned to practice ahead of the Bengals’ opening week matchup with the New England Patriots. Chase and the Bengals still don’t have a deal worked out though. Chase addressed media members Friday outside of his locker and was inevitably asked about his contract.

Marshall Kramsky of WCPO 9 mentioned rumors that he wanted a contract that would pay him a single penny more than Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, thereby making Chase the new highest-paid receiver in the league.

Chase had a pretty blunt response.

“If I want to beat Justin Jefferson, I’m going to beat the [expletive] out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother,” Chase said in a video shared by Marshall Kramsky.

It’s worth noting that Chase and Jefferson are good friends going back to their time together with the LSU Tigers. So this is clearly some playful banter from Chase.

Regardless, it’s clear Chase views himself in the upper echelon of players at his position and isn’t going to settle for anything less than being compensated as such.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bengals are able to keep him satisfied as they try to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

[Marshall Kramasky]