Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) wears an MLK sticker on his helmet in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Eagles, there’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the final weeks of the regular season with a concussion, and backup Kenny Pickett has been nursing a rib injury, leaving questions surrounding who would get the nod as the starter for Sunday’s playoff game.

Now, it appears the Eagles have made their final decision on Hurts and his availability for Sunday.

“Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says QB Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is good to go vs the (Packers),” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Good now no excuses from Eagles fans when they lose,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That’s crazy cause I remember certain people freaking out and being concerned that he didn’t clear protocol earlier this week? Kinda like he actually needed to be seen and that there’s steps to clearing protocol,” one fan added.

“Did anybody really think he wasn’t gon be good to go? Like honestly,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hurts is at 100 percent on Sunday.