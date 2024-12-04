Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

With Trevor Lawrence recovering from an injury he suffered against the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are making a move at quarterback.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars signed veteran quarterback John Wolford to their practice squad. Wolford previously spent the 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but had remained un-signed since being released by the franchise ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Jacksonville’s decision to add another quarterback to its roster comes just days after Lawrence suffered a concussion after taking a hit in the open field from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The hit, which many believed to be dirty, resulted in Al-Shaair receiving a three-game suspension from the NFL, which he has since appealed.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today: – Signed P Matt Haack, LS Tucker Addington and QB John Wolford to the practice squad

– Released DE Joe Gaziano, CB Tyler Hall and OL Jerome Carvin from the practice squad — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 3, 2024

While the severity of Lawrence’s concussion remains unclear, it’s possible that the Jaguars may opt to shut the former No. 1 overall pick down regardless of when he clears the league’s protocol. At 2-10 on the season, Jacksonville has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

With Lawrence sidelined, former first-round pick Mac Jones is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Jaguars on Sunday. The former Alabama quarterback previously started two games for Jacksonville this season as Lawrence dealt with an unrelated injury.

In addition to Lawrence, Jones and now Wolford, quarterback C.J. Beathard is also a member of the Jaguars’ active roster.

As for Wolford, Jacksonville will mark the fourth team he’s been a member of since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2018. The former Wake Forest quarterback’s most notable run came as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he appeared in seven games for from 2020-2022, including three appearances during the team’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2021.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

The Jaguars will return to action on Sunday when they face the Jets.

[Pro Football Talk]