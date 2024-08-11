Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

As the Jacksonville Jaguars look to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season, they’re turning to a familiar face.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal. A Pro Bowl selection with the Cleveland Browns in 2014, Gipson previously played for Jacksonville from 2016-2018.

The Jaguars, however, will have to wait for the Wyoming product to make an impact on their defense. Earlier this offseason, he was suspended for the first six games of the 2024 season after violating the league’s performance enhancement substance policy.

A 2011 second-team All-Mountain West conference selection, Gipson began his career with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Over the course of his 12-year career, he has spent time with the Browns (2012-2015), Jaguars (2016-18), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-2021) and San Francisco 49ers (2022-2023).

Appearing in 16 games with the 49ers last season, the 34-year-old tallied 60 tackles, three pass defenses and one interception. During his previous three seasons with the Jaguars, he totaled 159 tackles, 16 pass defenses and six interceptions.

In signing with Jacksonville, he joins a Jaguars secondary that includes safeties Antonio Johnson, Andre Cisco, Daniel Thomas and Andrew Wingard.

