The New England Patriots are floundering.

The Patriots dropped to 1-3 after getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett had arguably his worst performance of the season. Brissett finished the game 19-for-32 for 168 yards to go along with one touchdown pass and an interception.

Despite his quarterback’s struggles, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is not turning away from his starter, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “Jacoby is 100% our starter, and that’s how we’re going to look at this going forward,” Mayo told reporters in a Monday press conference.

Many fans online are itching to see rookie quarterback Drake Maye take the reins and took to social media to discuss Mayo’s decision.

“As they should. No reason to start Maye after they just got done ruining their last prospect. People think Maye will make them a playoff contender?? No,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I would also not throw my future franchise QB into the fold with the offensive line play we have,” another fan wrote.

“Jacoby has blackmail on Mayo and that’s the only reason he’s starting. Jacoby is the worst QB in the league making a bad OL look even worse than it is,” a fan added.

It’s definitely a situation fans will keep a close eye on as the season unfolds. Maye was a highly touted prospect, and eventually the Patriots will have to turn him loose.

