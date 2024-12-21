Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in the middle of the most important stretch of his season. Despite what has been an incredibly disappointing season to this point, the Bengals have a narrow path to making the playoffs if they win out.

Unfortunately, Burrow has found himself embroiled in some off-the-field trouble and it’s hard to imagine it’s not creating at least somewhat of a distraction for the quarterback.

According to WLWT, a break-in to Burrow’s house is being investigated by the Southwest Ohio Burglary Task Force, a unit organized under the Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

The burglary of Burrow’s home has also caught the attention of investigators nationwide.

In River Hills, Wisconsin, police reported that they had a video of thieves breaking in through a bedroom window to raid the home of Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis. This is how thieves made their way into Burrow’s residence as well, per WLWT.

“I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions,” Portis revealed via social media. “I appreciate all the love and support you guys shown me over the weekend regarding the home invasion. I am now offering a 40K cash reward for any information that leads to the return of my stolen items.”

“The chief said from what he’s seen, the two break-ins “look very similar” and they share striking similarities to burglaries at the homes of other professional athletes,” reported WLWT.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have also been victimized by break-ins, and the NFL released a statement saying that everything could be tied to a larger South American crime network.

Hopefully, investigators can find the parties responsible soon.

[WLWT]