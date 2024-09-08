Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs suited up against the Baltimore Ravens in Arrowhead Stadium. While fans were excited about the start of a new football season, it didn’t take long for some of the new rule emphases to become apparent, and people aren’t exactly sure the changes are for the better.

In the first drive of the game, the Ravens were called for two illegal formation penalties because their tackles were not properly aligned. The Ravens were also granted a warning the first time the officials noticed the improper alignment, meaning there could have been three penalties issued for the infraction.

These flags disrupted the natural flow of the game and took a lot of air out of the sails of the season opener. Fans were extremely unhappy with all of the laundry being thrown for an infraction that didn’t appear to have a large effect on the outcome of the game, and they took to social media to weigh in.

I LOVE PENALTIES!!!! I LOVE FLAGS I LOVE THE REFEREES!!!! — sam (@extramicrowave) September 6, 2024

Finally, the NFL fixed the biggest issue I had with the game Not enough illegal formation penalties — Sam Sherman (@Sherman_FFB) September 6, 2024

Nothing says “The NFL is back” like eight first drive penalties — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 6, 2024

If you're into illegal formation penalties, this is the season for you — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 6, 2024

Alright, I’m sick of the illegal formation penalties Go back to the old rules on the Oline — Football (@BostonConnr) September 6, 2024

Great, an "increased emphasis" on illegal formation penalties. The nation was crying out — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) September 6, 2024

Legendary ex-player JJ Watt went online to give his own take on the situation.

There’s a chance he’s right and the game will return to its natural flow soon, but if not has NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally crossed the line?