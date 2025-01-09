Syndication: USA TODAY

The iconic “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles, California, could be in jeopardy as a new wildfire ignites in Hollywood Hills.

Wildfires have been wreaking havoc across Los Angeles County, destroying over a thousand homes, businesses, and other structures, and resulting in at least two fatalities. These fires, among the most devastating in the region’s recent memory, remain both uncontrolled and uncontained.

Adding to the crisis, KCAL in Los Angeles reports that another fire has now broken out in Hollywood Hills.

According to the report, the brush fire began at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Solar Drive and quickly started spreading.

“This is a dangerous situation and we want them to go now,” Margaret Stewart, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told KCAL News.

Within minutes, the fire had scorched 20 acres between Runyon Canyon and Wattles Park, prompting mandatory evacuation orders just 12 minutes after residents were alerted that an evacuation might be imminent.

Needless to say, this news led to a flurry of reactions on social media.

“If the Hollywood sign burns down, that might just be the worst sign possible that it’s truly over,” one person wrote on X.

“The Hollywood sign might not survive another night,” someone else wrote.

“The Hollywood sign is made of steel and concrete. It will survive,” another person speculated.

“Kind of symbolic,” someone else said.

“These fires can ‘jump’ pretty far in wind like that,” another person wrote, indicating the danger the Hollywood sign may soon be in.

“Things are crazy over there,” someone else wrote.

While the safety, lives, and property of residents are the top priority, the situation could also impact the upcoming NFL playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles on Monday night for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Although the game is currently slated to proceed as planned, the NFL has acknowledged that adjustments might be necessary.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the league wrote in a statement.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in place in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by the fires.