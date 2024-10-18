Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of figuring a lot of things out.

The Browns have the worst record in the NFL at 1-5. Unfortunately, the future in Cleveland is even bleaker than the present.

Fans have been clamoring for the Browns to remain in downtown Cleveland in the heart of the city, renovating the current stadium instead of leaving to build a domed stadium in the suburbs. It now appears that ownership is giving up taking things that route.

According to 92.3 The Fan, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb gave the brutal update on Thursday.

“I am deeply disappointed that, despite our exhaustive efforts, the Haslam Sports Group is choosing to pursue a move to Brook Park,” Bibb said of the Brown’s ownership group, led by Jimmy Haslam.

“This is a deliberate choice—one driven by a desire to maximize profits rather than positive impact. They had the opportunity to reinvest in Cleveland, transform the current stadium into a world-class facility, enhance the fan experience, and remain highly profitable. We put those options on the table in good faith. Unfortunately, that was not enough.”

The Haslams released their own statement on the matter.

“We’ve learned through our exhaustive work that renovating our current stadium will simply not solve many operational issues and would be a short-term approach.

“With more time to reflect, we have also realized that without a dome, we will not attract the type of large-scale events and year-round activity to justify the magnitude of this public-private partnership. The transformational economic opportunities created by a dome far outweigh what a renovated stadium could produce with around ten events per year.”

It’s a brutal blow to Browns fans, who are already experiencing the worst quarterback play in the NFL from Dehsuan Watson. It’s a shame what Cleveland fans are being put through. Eventually, teams and cities will need to put fans first over profits.

