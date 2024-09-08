Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love suffering a leg injury during the team’s season-opening showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, it sounds like the team is considering bringing in a veteran free agent quarterback to perhaps fill the void.

According to a report from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Green Bay Packers have reached out to former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill about possibly signing with the team.

“While there is no deal right now, the Green Bay Packers have reached out to free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sources tell The Athletic. The former Titans quarterback told me in July, for him to sign ‘it would have to be right situation,'” Russini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Tannehill was replaced by rookie Will Levis as the starting quarterback of the Titans last season and he was not re-signed by the team this offseason.

Love, of course, is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a knee injury during Friday night’s game. We’ll have to see whether or not the team does decide to bring in Tannehill as his replacement in the meantime.

[Dianna Russini]