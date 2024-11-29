Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the New York Giants became the first team in the NFL to be eliminated from postseason contention after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And while there are a number of reasons for the team’s struggles on the season, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers perhaps showed one reason following the game, his inability to realize his own issues…

Nabers undoubtedly has the talent to one day become one of the best wide receivers in all of football. Thus far in his first year in the NFL, he ranks inside the top 20 in receiving yards in the league.

However, one thing that has increasingly become an issue with Nabers in recent weeks has been drops, ranking near the top of the league in the drops category.

Nabers was able to haul in eight receptions for 69 yards, but had two drops in the game. Ultimately, his production was again not enough to turn the Giants’ floundering offense around, resulting in a 27-20 loss.

After the game, Nabers was asked about the drops in the game, telling reporters that he “doesn’t care” about the drops and that he should keep seeing the ball thrown to him.

“I don’t care about drops,” said Nabers via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “I mean, it’s just part of football. I don’t care if I drop the ball six times. Keep throwing me the ball.”

Nabers does have a point. He is by far the most explosive threat on offense for the Giants, which nobody would deny.

However, it would be nice to see him say that the drops are something that he is working on and understands is a problem. Instead, he clearly feels as if he deserves a pass in more ways than one…

This comes less than a week after Nabers called his Giants team “soft” after a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, which is a particularly bad look when he himself won’t own up to his own mistakes.

Again, while he may be correct in his assessment, perhaps some things are better off not being said to the media…

[Dan Duggan on X]