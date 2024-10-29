Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, the New York Giants sit at 2-6 on the season with very little hope of getting into the playoffs in the NFC. But still, the Giants are seemingly committed to Daniel Jones at the quarterback position.

Jones wasn’t able to get it done once again in a primetime game, which moves his record in primetime games over the course of his career to a stunning 1-15 record.

On the year, Jones hasn’t exactly been lighting the world on fire offensively. In eight games, Jones has recorded just six passing touchdowns with five interceptions. Not exactly the kind of touchdown-to-interception ratio that most teams want to see of their quarterback.

With Drew Lock waiting in the wings as the backup quarterback for the Giants, some fans thought that we could potentially see a change if the Giants didn’t perform on Monday night.

But according to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, there will not be a change heading into their Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. According to Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano, Jones will remain the starter moving forward.

Clearly, Daboll isn’t quite sold that Drew Lock will give the Giants offense much more than Jones. Otherwise, we would likely see a change heading into Week 9.

Given where the Giants currently are, it will be a continuous storyline moving forward about Jones potentially losing his job if we don’t see New York turn around their season. But at least for this week, his job is safe.

[Ralph Vacchiano]