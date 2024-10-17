Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

An already brutal New York Giants season took another hit this week, with head coach Brian Daboll announcing that left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign due to injury.

A second-team All-Pro selection in 2022, Thomas suffered an apparent foot injury during the Giants’ 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football this past week. Although the Georgia product was able to play through the injury, he was visibly limping and later diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury, which required season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

“I feel terrible for him,” Daboll told reporters according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thomas is expected to recover in time to be available for the Giants’ organized team activities next offseason.

Originally selected by New York with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old Thomas had established himself as the Giants’ most consistent offensive lineman over the course of the past five seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he had graded as the NFL’s No. 16 offensive tackle through the first six weeks of the 2024 season.

Yet despite Thomas’ strong play, the Giants enter their Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles laying claim to a 2-4 record. In his absence, New York is expected to rely on third-year offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu at left tackle.

[ESPN]