The Pittsburgh Steelers have arguably had their best season since the Ben Roethlisberger days. At 9-3 and in first place in the AFC North, Pittsburgh will head into the weekend looking to eliminate their division rival Cleveland Browns from playoff contention on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, one of their most important pieces has suffered a surprise injury.

George Pickens was added to the injury report. He is questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Pickens was a limited participant in practice. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Well we’re about to see what not getting a # 2 reciever does to this group.. this is what i feared the most. Omar Khan dropped the ball in the offseason. And who knows what Mike Willaims is after not getting a target in 3 straight games,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Im sure he’s gonna play but if he goes down, this offense will tank, massively. Hamstrings linger like crazy. Hope it’s not / doesn’t get serious,” another fan added.

“Hmmmm shortly after the loss to the Browns and Georgie saying they aren’t a good team…OK looks awfully suspicious,” one fan added.

“So given our WR room, has Pickens replaced Watt in terms of… if we lose this guy to injury our season is over?” one fan wanted to know.

“Ok Here we go We get to see what they look like if he doesn’t play Of course I want him to play But I’m very interested in seeing the gameplan for a Pickensless offense,” someone else said.

It’ll be interesting to see who steps up if Pickens cannot go on Sunday.