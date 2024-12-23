Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves on the wrong side of a two-game losing streak. While a win would have clinched the division, Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens means that the Steelers will likely be competing until the end of the regular season to clinch the AFC North.

The Steelers have a quick turnaround to deal with, as they are slated to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas day.

Luckily for Pittsburgh, it appears they’ve gotten some good news on the injury front, according to one prominent Pittsburgh-area sports reporter.

“George Pickens is expected to play against the Chiefs, pending one final health confirmation,” reported Gery Dulac on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“So that Russell Wilson can under throw the deep ball again and Pickens can jump up for it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“So…what they are saying is that he needed just ONE MORE DAY to be healthy and that they were willing to not rush him back by just ONE MORE DAY to try to ensure that they’d need just the one win vs BAL instead of now two wins (and no rest) to win the the division. Makes no sense,” another fan added on social media.

“Question is, will he a professional or a selfish stupid player?” another fan added.

Hopefully, Pickens will return to his elite form from before his hamstring injury confined him to the sidelines.