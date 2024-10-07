Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers locker room is in turmoil.

Most of the Steelers drama has centered around the ongoing quarterback controversy between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but at least one other player on the offense isn’t happy with how things are unfolding in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Wide receiver George Pickens was absent from many of the team’s snaps in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tried to sweep everything under the rug.

“We just wanted to minimize his reps in an effort to get more productivity,” Tomlin said, per Brooke Pryor. “We did want to cut his reps a little bit in an effort to get higher quality play, just in general.”

It was a strange expiation at the time, given Pickens is the Steelers’ most viable receiving threat. Now Pickens’s behavior had made the situation even murkier.

Per Brooke Pryor, Pickens violated NFL policy on Sunday after the game and again on Monday, refusing to answer questions from the media.

“After ignoring interview requests postgame, Steelers WR George Pickens walked through open locker room today and sat inside the equipment room for at least 30 minutes where he was visible but not available to be requested for interviews.

Per NFL media policy, players must be available for interviews postgame in addition to during the week.”

There is clearly more going on with the situation than the Steelers are making available to the public. With rumors swirling about the Steelers being in the trade market for a new wide receiver, Pickens’s time in the steel city might be approaching its end.