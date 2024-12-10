Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets had high hopes coming into this season after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season was cut embarrassingly short after suffering an Achilles rupture in the first possession of the season last year.

Rodgers has been healthy enough to play every week this year, but it hasn’t exactly paid dividends. The Jets are 3-1o and Rodgers has struggled to consistently connect with his receivers throughout the year, in what has been arguably the worst season of his storied career.

It appears that one star has had enough of the Jets’ struggles this season.

“Many people around the (NFL) believe the (Jets) Garrett Wilson will ask for a trade in the offseason,” reported one NFL-centric Twitter account.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“he wants to be a Steeler so bad,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’ll be a Steeler 10 mins after he requests that trade too. Him with Pickens would be elite,” added another fan.

“He shouldn’t ask for a trade, he should demand it,” one fan added.

“This team is broken they need to just rebuild,” one fan added.

“Don’t blame him. He’s not in Aaron’s secret circle. Team vibes seem weird from my casual outsider’s view lol,” one fan added.

“As he should. Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see where Wilson ends up if the Jets decide to honor his wishes and deal him.