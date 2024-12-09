Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is not happy about it.

The Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After Sunday’s loss, the Jets have just a 3-10 record, prompting star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to speak out a little bit.

During his postgame press conference, Wilson admitted that he would have been shocked if you told him before the season that the team would be 3-10 at this point.

He said that “winning in training camp is winning in training camp” and that the team has to figure out how to win during the season when it actually matters.

Wilson called out the team, saying that the team seems to have a “losing gene” with the way they lose when it matters most.

“When you’re up in the fourth quarter all of a sudden it starts to feel like we have a losing problem, like a gene or some [thing]” Wilson said according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“It’s not like we’re going out there and getting our butt beat from start to finish. No, we have a chance to win the game, we’re supposed to win the game, odds are in our favor and we find a way to lose.”

The Jets have now missed the playoffs for a 14th consecutive time – the longest active streak in professional sports.

We’ll have to see if the Jets can make the playoffs next season.

[The Athletic]