Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers missed essentially the entire 2023 NFL season after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the first drive of his New York Jets regular season debut. But after a year of recovery, he is now back, and it sounds like star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is pleased to have him.

During a recent press conference, Garrett Wilson did not hold back as he heaped praise on Aaron Rodgers, saying the future Hall of Fame quarterback can “throw it anywhere” and playing with him just feels like “pure football.”

“When you’ve got him in front of you, you’re like, ‘This dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere,’” Wilson said according to the New York Jets team website. “It’s just like for me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I’m a kid again and I can kind of believe what I see. It’s the best way to put it for me. With Aaron, everything’s . . . you can do it. And that’s how football should be played, when you can do it. So it’s exciting for me and for all the receivers in the room, the tight ends, we all feel like we can really just go out there and play and trust our eyes, we don’t have to overthink anything.”

Wilson did not get a chance to play with Rodgers last season, but it’s clear he’s excited to play with him this season.

[New York Jets]