Tom Brady has made the transition from the playing field to the broadcast booth, where he now calls marquee games for FOX on Sundays. Unfortunately, things the transition hasn’t been as seamless for Brady as he might’ve imagined when he took the job.

Fans have complained about Brady’s performance in the booth throughout the season, and it appears that FOX has decided that it’s time for someone to step in and course-correct things before they become unsalvageable.

“Fox producers have been pushing Brady to incorporate more of what he’s seeing on the field—duh—into his commentary. And these sorts of observations—why a play worked or fell apart—are starting to pop up more frequently on the broadcast,” reported John Ourand in his Puck newsletter.

Fans reacted to the brutal development on social media.

“Tony Romo has never gotten better. Romo ruins games for me, sometimes I’d rather listen to it on mute or with the volume down. I can’t stand his cheer leading, and always wrong predictions, or utter confusion he has sometimes,” said one fan on Twitter, who is worried Brady might not improve.

“Ironically, Brady’s natural instincts to over-prepare probably hurt him as an announcer, where what sets the greats apart is sounding like they’re just having a casual conversation rather than performing an oral exam,” a fan added.

“Brady needs to just go away!” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady can improve enough to satisfy fans.

