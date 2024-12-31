Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Crime has been rampant in professional sports this season, with star athletes being targeted while playing in their games. The problem has stretched across multiple leagues, with stars in both the NFL and NBA reporting break-ins and robberies in their homes.

The most recent case in the NFL involved star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Both local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have gotten involved in the investigations. Now, according to The Spun, the FBI is revealing that it believes it knows who is responsible.

The FBI believes the break-ins are connected to a South American crime syndicate that has crossed the United States border.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home,” the FBI revealed in a report, per The Spun. “In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted.”

The FBI also revealed that the syndicate is using technology to block wifi signals and security systems

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time,” the FBI report continued.

Now that it believes it has its targets, it’ll be interesting to see if the FBI can apprehend the suspects.

