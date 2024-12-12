Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As Kirk Cousins continues to struggle, many have wondered when the Atlanta Falcons might insert Michael Penix Jr. into their starting lineup.

But the Falcons won’t be will be making a quarterback change anytime soon, according to head coach Raheem Morris.

“I told you right from the beginning, he’s our future,” Morris said of Penix according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “… And to be able to have the respect, to be able to have the confidence, to be able to have the wherewithal to support Kirk and all this stuff, too, it’s a great learning lesson for him as well.

“So, when you go through all that process, you can look at different organizations [that have] pulled the trigger and put guys out there too early and it’s gone terrible, and I don’t want to be that guy.”

The Falcons selected Penix with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The move came as a surprise to many, as it came just weeks after Atlanta had signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Originally, the plan appeared to be for the former Washington star to sit behind the 36-year-old veteran through at least his rookie season. Cousins’ recent struggles, however, have amplified calls for the Falcons to start Penix, who has thus far appeared in just two games during the 2024 campaign.

Nevertheless, Morris doesn’t have any plans to cave to public pressure.

“For me, it’s the ultimate encouragement and backing for my building and for my state of the union to go out there and support [Cousins],” Morris said. “So, to say benching doesn’t cross your mind, you’ve always got to consider those things if you feel like it’s something that’s … irreparable or whatever the case may be.

“But I don’t feel that way. I feel like [Cousins is] going to come out of this thing and he’s going to go on a run here and get us to do the things that we need to do.”

Laying claim to a 6-7 record and sitting one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, the Falcons will return to action on Monday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

