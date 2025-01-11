Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons had an interesting season, which was predicated by an interesting offseason. After signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive extension, Atlanta selected quarterback Michael Penix in the first round out of the University of Washington.

Penix ultimately snagged the starting job after Cousins struggled late in the season, but despite showing flashes he wasn’t able to do enough to get the Falcons into the postseason.

Now, the team is making changes to try and position Penix for success in his second season in the league, and according to one prominent league insider, they’ve just made a major shakeup to their coaching staff.

“The (Falcons) have fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, sources tell me and (Mike Garafolo). A significant change for Atlanta. Raheem Morris became more heavily involved in the defense as the season went on, a sign that improvement was needed. They’ll have a new DC in 2025,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Raheem got MORE involved in the defense as the season went on, and they gave up a record day to the Panthers at the end? And we think Lake was the only one needing to be fired?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That defense was atrocious, especially the defensive play calling. People can say what they want about Raheem, but we’ll see next year,” another fan added.

“The defense got worse through the season as Raheem became more involved? Makes sense,” one fan added.

“They had the potential to be the best offense and defense team in the league,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who Atlanta’s replacement is.