This weekend, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a pretty blunt assessment of how the Jacksonville Jaguars have played so far this season, saying “We suck right now.” And it sounds like his coach is happy with that candidness from his star quarterback.

During a press conference this week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson gave his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence’s brutally honest assessment.

Pederson made it clear that he had no problem with what Lawrence said.

In fact, he liked the leadership he saw from the quarterback.

“That’s what you want from your leader. I don’t want anybody to sugarcoat anything,” Pederson said according to Pro Football Talk.

“I think stuff that gets swept under the rug is what kind of gets you beat. We’ve got to keep everything in the forefront. We’ve got to keep it in the front of our minds, and listen, he’s the franchise, right? He’s the starting quarterback and he’s the one back there with the football making the decision. So, I appreciate the fact that he’s taking that role and that lead.

“It may not be in his nature to do it, but you know what: he’s got to do it. I’m excited for that and I think the players will respond. I mean, they’re going to support him 100 times over. I think it’s a two-way street, I think it’s the players will hold him accountable too, and I think it’s a two-way street. So, I can appreciate that from him.”

The Jaguars are currently 0-2 and face a big game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

We’ll have to see whether or not Lawrence’s words spark them into action.

