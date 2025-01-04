Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks with guard Brandon Scherff (68) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars have endured it this season. They’ve gone through hard times once again in Duval County. They won’t make the postseason yet again in Jacksonville, as the team once again finds itself on the outside looking in. Head coach Doug Pederson knows what’s at stake. And he also knows what might happen next.

Pederson acknowledged that this season could be his last as the team’s head coach.

“[My family has] been around this league almost 30 years, player and coach, and you’ve seen a lot of things,” he said via ESPN.com.

“If this is the last one, then I can look back and go, ‘Hey, it was a great run. You had a chance to do a lot of great things. You had a chance to win a Super Bowl. You’ve coached some great players. You played in this league for a long time.’ So, whatever happens, happens. But we keep moving forward,” Pederson concluded.

It’s a fresh perspective, and probably one that will keep Pederson going.

It’s not likely that Jacksonville will retain him based on these sentiments. pederson has been around the NFL, as he explained, for three decades. So it’s been a long and winding run for him in the league.

He won’t leave the game without something, if he does. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship in the 2017-18 season, winning over the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars will close the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Time will tell to see if it’s the end for Doug Pederson.

[ESPN.com]