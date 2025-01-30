Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off at Super Bowl LIX next month, and it’s pretty clear who Donald Trump will be supporting in the big game.

Last weekend, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game to earn a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Shortly after the Chiefs secured their victory, Donald Trump took to social media to express his congratulations to Kansas City while also pointing out that a large number of their fans supported him in the 2024 presidential election.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “What a GREAT team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

In addition to the Chiefs, Trump also praised the Buffalo Bills, who lost to the Chiefs for a fourth consecutive time in the postseason. Despite the loss, Trump thinks good things are ahead for the Bills.

“Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!” Trump wrote.

But while Trump did acknowledge both the Chiefs and the Bills, there is one team that Trump did not mention: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the Eagles earning a spot in the Super Bowl with an NFC Championship win against the Washington Commanders, Trump did not have a message of congratulations for them, and there’s probably a good reason for that.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl back in 2018, during Trump’s first term, Trump initially invited them to the White House to celebrate but rescinded his invitation after several Eagles players said they would not attend the visit and meet Trump after his comments about those who knelt in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that Trump will be rooting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.