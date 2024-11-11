Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the NFL introduced a new kickoff format, but United States President-elect Donald Trump is clearly not a supporter of the change.

The “dynamic kickoff” was implemented to encourage more kickoff returns. Under this format, players from the kicking team now start at the opposition’s 40-yard line instead of behind the kicker. This closer positioning aims to reduce high-speed collisions between the kicking and receiving teams. In this system, a designated “landing zone” extends from the receiving team’s goal line to the 20-yard line. Two returners are placed in this area and, apart from the kicker, are the only players permitted to move before the ball lands.

The new format has received mixed reviews from fans, but Donald Trump has made it very clear where he stands on the rule change, as he called for the league to change the rules back.

“The NFL should get rid of the ridiculous new Kickoff Rule!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Trump has blasted the NFL for its new kickoff rule this season, either.

“I hated seeing what the NFL did with the kickoff return. Saw it tonight at the Steelers/Jets game. When you have something that works, don’t ‘tinker’ with it, you may end up with nothing!” Trump wrote back in October.

In September, Trump went as far as to claim that this rule change marked the “beginning of the end” for the NFL.

“I can’t believe the NFL is effectively getting rid of the always exciting Kick Off Return,” Trump wrote. “Such an exciting part of Football. What are they doing? BEGINNING OF THE END!”

Needless to say, Trump’s complaints have led to a lot of reactions from fans.

“The NFL doesn’t need advice from a former owner of a defunct team from a failed league,” one fan wrote in the comments of the story.

“Now Trump wants to have some control over the NFL. Is anyone surprised?” another fan commented.

“I think he should keep his political views off the football field and maintain that oval desk. Mind your business sir!” another fan added.

“Now he wants to run football too?” another fan added.

“Keep out of sports. Not your job,” someone else said.

“I don’t believe the NFL needs your advice,” another fan wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not the NFL decides to stick with the controversial kickoff change.

