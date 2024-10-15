Spencer Platt/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Donald Trump is in the middle of a United States presidential bid as the Republican candidate. Most of his time is devoted to preparing for the November contest against democratic candidate Kamal Harris, but that hasn’t stopped him from following sports.

In fact, one NFL quarterback in particular has caught the former president’s eye.

Trump had nothing but the highest praise for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

“(Purdy) is a great story, he’s like the last drafted, and they put him in, and he just moved the team. He’s really good,” Trump said in a recent podcast appearance, via FOX.

“He was Mr. Irrelevant? He’s not irrelevant anymore.”

“[Purdy’s] not irrelevant any longer, but he’s just a great quarterback, and it shows you there’s a little luck in sports. And actually, he wouldn’t have played except that everybody got hurt in front of him, and then they put him in, and they moved the ball right.

And that was the end of that. That’s happened before, it happened with Tom Brady.”

It’s interesting that Purdy is the quarterback Trump has chosen to support, considering the Niners lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Perhaps Trump is aware that he too is going to come up just short on the biggest stage.

