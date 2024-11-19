Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Since Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, several NFL players seem to be paying homage to the president-elect by using his iconic podium dance into their in-game celebrations.

Although the NFL prohibits political messaging, it appears the league does not take issue with the dance being performed as a touchdown celebration.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports that the league has “no issue” with the celebratory dance.

“There’s no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place yesterday or the previous week with the 49ers on November 10,” McCarthy told Front Office Sports.

The league has also stated that it has no intention of regulating whether TV networks such as Fox Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and Amazon Prime Video choose to show the celebratory dance.

“It’s up to the networks to cover them as they see fit,” McCarthy said.

Obviously, this is a pretty firm stand on the issue from the league, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“Keep Politics out of sports. Shut up and catch the football,” one fan wrote on X.

“I’m not a fan of Trump myself but let people do the dance who cares,” another person wrote.

“Why would it be an issue? It’s a silly little dance that appeared in a SpongeBob episode about 20 years ago,” another fan added.

“It’s a dumb dance who really cares,” another person wrote.

“Don’t really care at all for Trump but I would hope they aren’t fining people for a dance,” someone else added.

“Do people realize that the NFL can’t just ban a dance because they don’t support who did it?” another person added.

Clearly, the dance is here to stay.

