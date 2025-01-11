Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins’ season was completely upended by injuries. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed a significant chunk of the season after suffering another scary head injury, and the Dolphins never quite recovered.

After going 8-9 and missing the playoffs, the Dolphins are doing everything to ensure that they don’t miss the playoffs again next season, injuries or not. In one move aimed at improving things, the Dolphins are shaking up their coaching staff.

“The (Dolphins) have fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and WRs coach and pass game specialist Wes Welker,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and WRs coach and pass game specialist Wes Welker. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Oh, the wide receivers struggled under the wide receivers coach? Shocking! Maybe it had something to do with, I don’t know, not having a quarterback to actually throw the ball to them?

“I’m not a genius, but I think Miami didn’t make the playoffs because they missed their starting quarterback for half the season. Someone always has to take the blame when a team misses the playoffs. I doubt we’d see these firings if Miami had won 11 or 12 games.

“Their defense gave up fewer points per game this year than last: 20.4 this season and 23.2 last year. The problem was the offense; they went from being the third-highest-scoring team in 2023 (27.9 PPG) to 22nd this season (20.3 PPG.) If the offense had kept up their scoring, they would have had an even better season than last year, and all those issues would have been overlooked instead of being the focal point,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Lol such lame terminations. You know that the HC was told he had to fire some people and they’re just like, ‘hey Wes, sorry we gotta let you go,'” one fan added.

“Oh yeah, because that’s exactly the problem. Blame the wide receivers and special teams, not the two hundred million.Dollar quarterback,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the move pays dividends.