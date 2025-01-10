Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October, has encountered another setback that may jeopardize his availability for the 2025 season.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles once again, requiring him to have surgery on Thursday.

As a result of this latest injury, his status for the 2025 season with the Browns remains uncertain.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Thursday after tearing his Achilles again, and his status for the 2025 season is now in jeopardy, per league sources,” Schefter shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Watson met Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson before undergoing the surgery. Watson tore his right Achilles tendon Oct. 20, marking the second straight year his season ended because of injury.”

According to Schefter, the estimated recovery period for the surgery is “at least seven months.” While this timeline could allow Watson to return for the 2025 season, there are no guarantees.

“Doctors consider the recovery from the latest surgery to repair Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles to be at least seven months, potentially giving him a chance to return next season,” Schefter wrote in a subsequent post.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Browns signed Watson to the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history, despite his recovery from a serious injury and ongoing legal challenges. Since joining the team, however, Watson has struggled to provide a significant return on that investment, appearing in no more than seven games in a single season.

Needless to say, this latest setback led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He will never play another down in Cleveland certifying this as the worst trade/contract in NFL history,” one fan wrote on X.

“His career in Cleveland is over. That’s what’s best for the Browns and for Watson,” someone else said.

“Could not have happened to a more deserving person, karma is real,” another person wrote.

“He will be able to live whatever normal life he wants. He will have made $280M when the Browns are done paying him. So, NO, I don’t have any sympathy. He’s done with the Browns and likely the NFL. Browns will collect insurance and cut him post-06/01/26. We’re all done,” someone else added.

“Wish Deshaun a speedy recovery, but this has to be the end regardless,” another person said.

“Will be surprised if he ever plays again,” someone else said.

“This pretty much locks them into drafting a QB at no2, they are fortunate to be drafting there. Watson had already lost alot of arm strength this season from the shoulder, he was bending at the waist to throw hard. Now a bad shoulder and a bum wheel. It’s time to eat the money,” another person wrote.

Whether he will manage to recover in time for the 2025 season remains to be seen.