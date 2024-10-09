Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ 1-4 start to the 2024 season has left many searching for answers.

And that’s included some calls for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to turn over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Speaking to reporters following Cleveland’s loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday — the Browns’ third consecutive defeat of the season — quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked whether that’s a change he’d like to see made. And in answering, the three-time Pro Bowl selection hardly gave a ringing endorsement of his head coach.

“That’s a Kevin question,” Watson replied.

On Wednesday, Stefanski confirmed that he’ll remain the Browns’ play-caller. Asked about his reaction to the decision, Watson gave a much more favorable response.

“We believe in Kevin. He’s been doing play calls for multiple years in this league. Two-time Head Coach [of the Year], while doing the play calling,” he told reporters. “So, there’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays, we think he’s the best player-caller in the league. So, at the same time, as overall and as the leader of this offense, I got to make sure everybody’s around so we can execute those plays that he’s calling so we can show that he is that guy that we believe in and that the NFL world knows that he’s one of the best play callers in this game.”

Regardless of who’s calling the plays, the Browns will need to get more out of Watson moving forward. Entering Cleveland’s Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the former Clemson star has statistically been one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks in what marks the third year of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in Cleveland.

