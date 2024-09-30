Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hangs his head as he walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns are crumbling.

Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders dropped the Browns to 1-3 for the first time during head coach Kevin Stafanski’s tenure. It’s only Week 4, but the Browns’ frustrations are already boiling out onto the sideline.

After right tackle Dawand Jones gave up a free path to a Raiders’ pass rusher that stalled a drive on third down, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was seen yelling and clapping at Jones on the field. Cameras then spotted Cleveland’s backup quarterback Jameis Winston having a heated exchange with Jones on the sidelines.

Watson spoke about the play and the exchange after the game.

“Just trying to be great, that’s it,” said Watson, according to ESPN. “We just all got to get on the same page, so we can execute and try to win and be explosive. That was it. We all knew [the play would have been a touchdown]. We’ve just got to execute and be on the same page to make those big plays.

“No frustration,” Winston said. “It’s just a standard that we all hold ourselves up to, and we all got to be accountable to that. We got a standard. We got to be accountable to that standard. It’s all encouragement.

“That’s all I’m doing when I’m out there, is encouraging my guys to go higher, and be better.”

Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Browns moving forward. Their next game is against the red-hot Washington Commanders.

[ESPN]