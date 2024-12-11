Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are having a disastrous season. The Browns are 3-10 on the season after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Many of the Browns’ struggles have been due to the poor play of its quarterbacks.

Recently, Jameis Winston has had problems turning the ball over, but it’s hard to argue he still hasn’t been an upgrade from Deshaun Watson’s play. Watson hasn’t seen the field since suffering an Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appears he has no desire to see how things play out for his teammates.

Watson shared a post of himself enjoying a vacation, clearly miles away from the Browns facility with the rest of the franchise, despite still being under contract by the organization.

#Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently enjoying himself on vacation

pic.twitter.com/5oYBMqIbb7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 9, 2024

Fans reacted to Watson’s decision on social media.

“Steelers fan here. He’s the worst thing to happen to the browns in years. We may have rivalry but that doesn’t mean I want CLE to have bad players. I want the AFC North to all be the best. That division should be a crucible,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Yeah not even kidding, THIS is my final straw with him. Felt bad when he got boo’d but he was terrible. Bro needs to be on his grind. He doesn’t have it in him anymore,” one fan added.

“this dude is so self unaware… Just make him that much more unlikeable as a brand / entertainer / athlete… It’s bad for business bro… And if you don’t care then why should anyone else,” another fan added.

“I have asked every week if this guy is even around on game day? Got the answer finally. Again goes back to coaching and management again with no accountability and horrible culture,” added a fan.

“he is supposed to be a leader of this team right but while there battling on the field he is no where to be found to support and encourage,” a fan added.

It’s hard to argue the Watson era in Cleveland has been anything but an abject disaster.